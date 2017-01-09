Trinity Roadworks Begin

Work to resurface Trinity main road begins today, with diversions expected until April.

The Infrastructure department says La Grande Route de la Trinite is a “high priority”, as it is one of the island’s main north-south arterial routes.

Local businesses will remain open throughout the project, but access may be restricted.

Work to resurface the road will be conducted in phases, working south.

Phase one, which begins today, will focus on the area around Trinity Church.

The road outside Trinity Primary School will be repaired during the February half term.

Resurfacing will take place between 09.15 and 18.00, Monday to Friday, until March 31.