Tributes Pour In For Victim Of Skiing Accident

Tributes continue to pour in for the Jerseyman who was tragically killed in a skiing accident in the French Alps. Mark Le Suer was known to many as Frank and he died during a high speed crash on Thursday.

The 57 year old from Trinity was on holiday with his family.

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Jerseyman describing him as a very experienced skier who was liked by many.

One person wrote ”I can’t believe it. Everyone is in shock. Wonderful, funny and very kind man” another said ”one of the very best”.

The family said they won’t be making any further comments at this time.