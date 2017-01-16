Tributes Flow For Jersey Children’s Author

Tributes have been flowing for Jersey children’s author, Babette Cole, who sadly passed away at the weekend, aged 67.

The award winning author wrote more than 700 books, but was best known for her ‘quirky’ children’s picture books, including Doctor Doug, Princess Smartypants, The Smelly Book and The Hairy Book.

2.5 million copies of Mummy Laid an Egg were sold worldwide in 72 languages.

Children’s Librarian at Jersey Library, Linne Omissi, says Babette was before her time using creative plot lines and a ‘wacky’ style of writing:

”Stuff that we expect in children’s books now, you know, the goodies are not who you think the goodies are going to be. There is poo and hairy armpits which when Babette was originally doing that that was unusual, fun and surprising for the kids.”