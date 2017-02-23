Trendiest Baby Names Revealed

A mix of traditional and unusual baby names have proved to be popular among Jersey parents in the last three years.

The two most popular names both start with a vowel, with Emily the trendiest girls name and Oliver topping the list for the boys.

Mia, Daisy and Freya feature in the top 10 for the girls, while simple names like Jack, James and Thomas are a hit among the boys.

The Jersey Stats Unit says the babies were born in the island between 2014 and 2016.

Check out the full list of names below: