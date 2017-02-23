Tree For ‘Save People’s Park’ Anniversary

The anniversary of the decision to remove People’s Park from a shortlist of sites for Jersey’s Future Hospital will be marked by a tree-planting ceremony.

More than 5,000 islanders signed a petition to “save” the park in 2016.

One year on, a red oak – incidentally the official state tree of New Jersey – is to be planted opposite Westmount Day Nursery.

It’s being organised by the West of Town Community Association, which says the tree is meant as a celebration of people power prevailing.

Mary Ayling-Philip, the group’s Chairwoman, says the movement started because people were “shocked” at the potential loss of People’s Park.

“We set up a petition for people to sign, we set up a meeting – which was very lively – at the Town Hall so people could discuss it, and we organised a rally in the Royal Square,” she says.

“The park had been a part of our town for 150 years.

“Our ancestors had set it up with the parish, putting some money towards buying the land, to create an open green space for the residents of St Helier, and the island, to enjoy.

“Over the 150 years, it’s been really well used.

“It’s a really important green lung for that part of town, and we felt it would be dreadful if that space was lost.”

The tree planting ceremony takes place at 12.00 today.