Transport Bosses Defend Parking App
18th September 2017
Motorists have complained about the default setting on a new parking payment app.
The system ‘PayByPhone’ being trialled at Green Street automatically adds a 20p charge for text reminders – unless you opt out.
There are optional extra services offered by paybyphone for text messages which can be switched off. DFI not charging any service charges https://t.co/THAc7lGiF5
— eddie noel (@edwardjnoel) September 13, 2017
Terry Renouf from the Department of Infrastructure agrees that the automatic charge is unfair.
“The app is not a DFI or States of Jersey app, it is one that is provided by a company called ‘PayByPhone’. Their default position is that they are on and you opt out. We are in serious negotiations with them to get this changed because we do not believe it is right that our customers are being hit with these charges.”
The app has now been active for five days and have been regularly used by drivers.
I knew it! Jersey loves PayByPhone. Third day and 1/4 parking @ Green St using it, despite season tickets & paycards. Great feedback too. pic.twitter.com/bpifpPupFP
— Tony Moretta (@TonyMoretta) September 15, 2017