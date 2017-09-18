Transport Bosses Defend Parking App Charge

18th September 2017
Motorists have complained about the default setting on a new parking payment app.
The system ‘PayByPhone’ being trialled at Green Street automatically adds a 20p charge for text reminders – unless you opt out.

Terry Renouf from the Department of Infrastructure agrees that the automatic charge is unfair.
“The app is not a DFI or States of Jersey app, it is one that is provided by a company called ‘PayByPhone’. Their default position is that they are on and you opt out. We are in serious negotiations with them to get this changed because we do not believe it is right that our customers are being hit with these charges.”
The app has now been active for five days and have been regularly used by drivers.

Tony Moretta from Digital Jersey says the problem with the setting is easy to fix.
“There are always going to be a few people that complain, we have a few of those in Jersey as everyone will know. DFI have been giving people instructions, we at Digital Jersey have done videos that people can watch online explaining how to set it up. The great thing is once you have set it up and once you have set the defaults, it is so quick and easy to use every time you use it from then on.”
A step by step guide on how to use the app is below:
(Credit: Digital Jersey)
To stop the automatic charge, motorists have to go into the notification panel, switch off SMS Reminders and SMS receipts and hit ‘Update’. They are then set for future use.
The app is due to be rolled out at other car parks later this year.

