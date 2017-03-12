Training Exercise: ‘No Real Failures’

Authorities achieved all of their objectives following the full-scale emergency training operation, according to the Harbour Master.

More than 200 personal – including people from the UK army and French search and rescue crews – responded to a fake ferry collision.

Captain Phil Buckley says there were challenges with processing survivors in the evacuation centre, like making sure people had enough food and water.

”I’m talking about how to do you keep groups of people together, how do you make sure they’ve got a bottle of water, cup of tea, have we got enough pens, papers, because there are a number of practical applications.

”This time we only had actors but for real people are going to be very stressed, so we need to make sure those little things – that might not seem like a big deal – are in place.”

Captain Buckley says the operation has created better links with authorities from other countries:

”I’m particularly pleased with the response from neighbours in France – they have responded brilliantly.

”They have been very willing to share assets with us.

”Our relationship as a coastguard with the marine response centre in Cherbourg has got really strong and I’m really pleased with that link.”

He says the island is prepared for a disaster of this kind – should it ever occur.