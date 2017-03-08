Training Exercise: Island ‘Ready’ For Emergency

Jersey is “ready” to deal with a large scale disaster, according to the island’s Chief Fire and Emergency Planning Officer.

It comes as more than 200 people have taken part in the largest emergency training exercise in the Channel Islands’ history.

Fire crews battled a fake blaze aboard a passenger ship, after a simulated crash took place in Jersey waters yesterday, sparking a full-scale response from emergency services.

The car-deck fire – complete with smoke from a generator – was extinguished with the help of a water cannon positioned on a tug boat.

Duke of Normandy tug boat helps put out fake ferry fire, as part of an emergency training exercise at Elizabeth Terminal. #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/7JQJt8wURD — Channel 103 (@Channel103) March 8, 2017

Paramedics then boarded the stricken vessel and began extracting passengers, who were played by actors.

Many had fake wounds.

Emergency exercise: Paramedics remove the first casualties from fake ferry fire #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/6E9P6IHAi8 — Channel 103 (@Channel103) March 8, 2017

The most seriously injured passengers were taken to tents assembled outside the terminal, where they were transferred to waiting ambulances.

Meanwhile, the walking wounded made it off the ship and into the “Survivor Reception Centre”.

Emergency exercise: 'Survivors' taken inside the Elizabeth Terminal, where paramedics are helping those with 'wounds' #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/iKZZ4IlfAL — Channel 103 (@Channel103) March 8, 2017

Each passenger was given a wrist band, with the colour depending upon the severity of their injuries.

Those with red wristbands were given priority treatment.

Finally, survivors were asked to complete a statement for emergency investigators, before being processed and released from the terminal.

Emergency Planning Officer, Mark James, says Jersey can learn from the exercise.

“The main lesson is around the communications,” he says.

“Having forty plus organisations and different areas of activity, being able to communicate seamlessly and making sure everything happens: you get the the firefighters when you need them and the paramedics.

“We have to be prepared, and the only way you can know you’re prepared is to do a large scale exercise like this.”

Once the passengers had been saved, specially trained Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officers boarded the ferry and began forensically examining the scene.

Emergency exercise: Specially trained DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) officers prepare to board the stricken vessel #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/YxZvzvfOYh — Channel 103 (@Channel103) March 8, 2017

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey from the States of Jersey Police says: “We’re a small island, effectively our emergency services are a finite number.

“What we have shown is that we have effective response to these type of instances, but also that we have arrangements with our counterparts in the UK.

“We’re able to call upon support when we need them.

“Any incident involving large numbers of people is going to overwhelm any provincial force – and certainly an island force as well – but what this event today has shown us is that we can hold the fort, we can provide effective response to a major incident, whilst we call for any necessary assistance that we might need.”

The four-day emergency exercise continues tomorrow, as Army Reserves are called into action.

At the halfway point, organiser Mr James says the simulation has been “really worthwhile”.

He concludes: “There will be plenty of things to learn so we can improve for the future, but today has shown that we are ready.”