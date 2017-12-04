Toy Donations Wanted For Local Families

Disadvantaged children in Jersey will receive Christmas presents thanks to a scheme run by one local business.
‘Toys for Treatment’ is a campaign run by The Wellness Centre, asking us to donate new toys in exchange for the chance to win spa sessions or fitness classes.
It’s now in it’s seventh year, with gifts being distributed through two local charities: Jersey Womens Refuge and Brighter Futures.
Library Photo
Andrea Luckhurst from The Wellness Centre explains why they started the scheme:
“A lot of families out there don’t necessarily have that much for Christmas, so if we can ask the general public to help donate some toys that we can then hand on to Jersey Womens Refuge and Brighter Futures, they can then distribute them to families they’re involved with and we can help them have a little bit more for Christmas!”
New, unwrapped toys for children aged 0-16 can be dropped at the Wellness Centre at Castle Quay anytime until Wednesday 20th December.