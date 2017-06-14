Tower Block Residents To Be Visited

Emergency services say people have died, but haven’t yet said how many.
The block was home to several hundred people. 50 people have been taken to hospital.
Here in Jersey, Andium officers will be visiting tenants of all eleven of the island’s blocks today.
The Fire Service will also be meeting residents to promote the ‘stay put’ message.
Andium says when the cause of the fire emerges it will see if there is anything it needs to review.
In a statement it adds it is satisfied its buildings and systems are safe, and that the safety of its tenants is paramount.
Andium says its thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the fire in London.
JFRS Station commander Marc Le Cornu said:
“Our thoughts are with the victims, families and those that have been affected by this tragic incident as well as our emergency services colleagues who are still dealing with this incident.
It would be wrong for us to speculate about the cause of this fire until a full investigation has been carried out by the appropriate authorities, but any lessons learned from the investigation into today’s Grenfell Tower fire will be incorporated into planning arrangements for dealing with incidents at high-rise properties.
We would also like to reassure any tenants living in local high rise buildings that the fires such as these are extremely rare. High rise buildings are designed and built to fire, stop the spread of smoke and provide a safe means of escape. Most fires do not spread further than one or two rooms.”
20 fire service staff and 4 volunteers are knocking on all 506 flats to give safety advice and hand out the following leaflet.