Top Up Before Christmas

Pay as you go customers are being urged to top-up in time for Christmas.

Jersey Electricity’s issued the advice as the utility doesn’t want us to go without during the festive period.

Customer Services Manager, Jerry Robins, says it is an easy – but important – thing to forget:

“With so much on people’s minds in the run up to Christmas, meter charging keys could easily get overlooked. It’s the time when people tend to use more electricity and the consequences of not topping up in time could be more than a little inconvenient.

Though our 24-hour, emergency engineers would go out to help, there would be a call-out fee in these circumstances. The best advice is to top up early with sufficient credit on the meter to keep you going. It is also especially important to remember if someone has an elderly or infirm relative or friend who relies on him or her for help.

Our Customer Care Centre at The Powerhouse, where customers can also top up, is open 8am until 6pm on Friday 23 December and re-opens at 8am on Wednesday 28 December.”