Top Prizes Raising Funds For BHF Jersey

Several “money can’t buy” experiences are up for auction today.

The Jersey Heart Awards, taking place at the Pomme d’Or Hotel tonight have been organised by the British Heart Foundation which says ‘they recognize the outstanding contribution of Islanders playing a leading role in the local fight against cardiovascular disease, one of Jersey’s biggest killers’.

Anyone not attending tonight’s event can still try and win one of the main prizes and help to raise funds and awareness. All of the details are on the British Heart Foundation Jersey website.

The money can’t buy experiences up for grabs include: