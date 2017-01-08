Top Footballer Named Charity Ambassador

A Premier League footballer has been announced as the ambassador of a Jersey football charity.

Victor Wanyama, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, is supporting the Jersey to Africa for Football Foundation (J2A).

The island-based charity aims to provide opportunities for young players in Kenya, by providing support and focus with their football development.

Ricky Weir, a former President of the Jersey FA, founded the organisation in 2013.

He says he’s delighted to have the Kenya captain on board:

“Pleased is an understatement.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to get someone of Victor’s standing: recognised around the world as well as an iconic figure in Kenya itself.

“There’s many, many, many worthwhile charities around: for him to associate himself with Jersey to Africa, we feel it’s a fantastic coup really.”



J2A works to support and inspire young boys, girls, men and women in the slum areas of Nairobi.

Island schools – including Janvrin and Springfield – have recently donated books to the organisation.

Wanyama, who is considered to be Kenya’s most successful ever footballer, says: “Having seen the work already achieved by the Jersey 2 Africa 4 Football Foundation, I am honoured to be their Ambassador.

“Football has a way of bringing people together and gives young people a focus and strong sense of community, discipline and respect.

“I am looking forward to working with the Foundation in its ongoing efforts to encourage young boys and girls in the slum areas of my home country how through football they can gain inspiration and hope.”

There’s more information about J2A here