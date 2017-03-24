Tickets For Colour Run Going Fast

More than 150 people have already signed up for Jersey’s second colour run, since registration opened this morning.

Participants are bombed with bright-coloured, powdered paint as they run five kilometres to raise money Family Nursing and Home Care.

The charity’s Ivo Le Maistre Smith says it’s a truly spectacular sight:

”Every kilometre the runners are showered with powdered paint, and then at the end everyone gathers together and we do a countdown and everyone throws paint in the air, and we end up with a huge paint crowd.

”It’s fantastic.”

Last year’s colour run raised £25,000.

Mr Le Maistre Smith says the run is becoming an important event on the charity’s calendar:

”This event raises a good amount of money for FNHC. It also highlights the fact that FNHC is a charity, most people think we are part of the States, but we are a charity and we need the public’s support.”

Organisers Family Nursing and Home Care have increased the number of spaces available at the event to 1200.

”We sold out with a month to go last year, so we’ve increased the capacity so more people can get involved,” Mr Le Maistre Smith says.

It takes place in St Aubin’s Bay on the 17th of June.