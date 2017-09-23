Three Injured In House Fire

Two people have been treated for burns after a house fire in St Clement.

A third person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation following the blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was called to the house at about half 12 this morning after a loud explosion was reported along with a fire.

Early reports suggest a gas leak may have caused it but an investigation is underway.

In a statement, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service says nine of their crew had to deal with the incident:

Combine Control received a call at half past midnight reporting a loud explosion and a property on fire. 2 Fire Engines and 9 Firefighters from Red Watch along with 2 ambulances were dispatched from St Helier HQ.

The fire was out on arrival but there was extensive damage to the property. The roof tiles had been blown off and windows had been blown out by the pressure wave of the explosion and also internally there was extensive damage.

One casualty was treated on the scene with oxygen due to smoke inhalation and two further casualties were taken to Hospital for treatment to burns.

The property was made safe and further investigations are being carried out.