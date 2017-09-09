Navigation
Three Charged With Drug Trafficking
9th September 2017
Three people have been charged with drugs trafficking offences after cannabis with a street value of almost a quarter of a million pounds was recovered in Jersey.
It comes after a number of warrants were executed by police and customs officers across the island on Thursday.
64 year old Ralph Simon, 45 year old Joanne Jones and 53 year old Daryl Davies will all appear before Jersey Magistrates Court on Monday.
