Three Cars Maliciously Damaged

Jersey Police are seeking witnesses after three cars were maliciously scratched on Le Hurel.

The vehicles – a black Merecedes Benz, blue Toyota Rav 4 and black VW Polo – were damaged with a key on Boxing Day sometime after 3pm and the next morning.

They were parked outside the Centre Point Trust building.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.