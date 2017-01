Three Born On New Year’s Day

The final Jersey birth of 2016 took place at 21.08 on New Year’s Eve.

A hospital spokesperson says that three babies were subsequently born on New Year’s Day.

The first – a boy – arrived at 13.05, while a second boy was delivered just over an hour later.

The first girl to be born in Jersey in 2017 entered the world at 21.09 on January 1st.