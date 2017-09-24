Thousands Watch Triathlon Action
24th September 2017
Thousands of people have turned out to watch the Super League Triathlon in Jersey.
Crowds have lined the course on the St Helier Waterfront to see some of the world’s top triathletes compete for big money prize.
Jersey was at its best, with clear blue skies and bright sunshine, as a helicopter film crew broadcast the event live to a global audience.
People watching the action from the spectator zones told Channel 103 it was an ‘unbelievable’ and ‘incredible’ day out.
There was great support for all the participants, but the largest cheers were for Olympic silver medallist, Jonny Brownlee.
Jersey’s Dan Halksworth was knocked out after the first of three rounds on day one, but he will be back in action in Sunday’s Eliminator event.
Read: What to watch, where and when
Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt won the men’s Triple Mix, while the USA’s
Katie Zaferes topped the podium in the women’s event.
Super League Jersey: Day 1 Men’s and Women’s Race Triple Mix