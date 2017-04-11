Thousands Sign Lifeboat Petition

Thousands of people have now signed a petition calling for the sacked Coxswain of the St Helier Lifeboat to be reinstated.

Andy Hibbs was dismissed by the RNLI for alleged “breaches” of its code of conduct – which he denies.

All his colleagues then resigned in protest.

The subsequent petition was set-up by Annie Noble, whose sister Joy Godfray lost her life in dangerous seas at Green Island last summer.

She says Jersey needs a lifeboat crew with local knowledge.

“You could bring anybody in from around the world. It does not mean that they know the coast,” she says.

“Going into our waters is a death trap at some stages.

“You’d think the water looks perfectly calm – the perfect example is my sister.

“You go in, you think it’s OK, and unfortunately you get caught in difficulty.

“Knowing the island as well as the guys do, I think that comes as a big package to the island.”

The petition was launched after hundreds of people attended a peaceful protest at the Albert Pier on Sunday.

Senior government ministers have now intervened in the hope of resolving the ongoing row.

Meanwhile, the lifeboat is back in service after RNLI crew members were brought over from the UK.