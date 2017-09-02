Thousands Expected At Weekender Festival
2nd September 2017
Thousands of people are expected at the Trinity Showground this afternoon, as a new music festival gets underway.
Pendulum, Two Door Cinema Club and the Happy Mondays are just some of the acts performing at Weekender.
The festival is taking the place of Jersey Live, which ran from 2004 until last year.
Among a number of other activities on offer throughout the weekend, islander – and this year’s Mr Battle – Jonny Labey will be holding free dance workshops.
He says: “It’s only two, short 45 minute classes. Nothing too serious; nothing too structured and formal.
“It will just be good vibes, getting people in the spirit of the festival.
“Iv’e got one class at 14:30 and one at 16:30.
“Come along and have a jig. Come jam!”
Meanwhile, Jersey Police are urging people to be careful at Weekender, following reports of a “potentially lethal drug” circulating in the island.
Two teenagers were admitted to hospital in the early hours of Bank holiday Monday, while a third was treated in A&E.
The force says dangerous MDMA and ecstasy could still be present in Jersey – and that officers will be at the festival to “take action against those who offend”.
We want you to have fun this weekend but please be careful. There could still be potentially lethal MDMA or ecstasy circulating the island pic.twitter.com/6FaUn2hIVP
— States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) September 1, 2017
#weekenderjersey road closures and drop off/pick up pointshttps://t.co/oZI720USNA pic.twitter.com/Z9S9mNfo9Y
— States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) September 2, 2017