NEWS
Thousands Enjoy Weekender
3rd September 2017
(Credit: Weekender Festival)
Thousands of people packed the Trinity Showground last night as a new music festival announced its arrival in the island.
Weekender has taken the place of Jersey Live, which ran from 2004 until last year.
UK band Blossoms warmed up the main stage crowd, before Pendulum performed a headlining set.
We spoke to Show Hawk Duo after their popular performance:
http://www.channel103.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/show_hawk_duo_web.mp3
The event continues today, with the Happy Mondays and Two Door Cinema Club just some of the acts performing.
Jersey Police have told us they’ve not had any reports of arrests at the event so far.
You can share your Weekender pictures with us on our Facebook page.
