The Jungle Book Swings Into Jersey

24th January 2017
JUNGLE BOOK

The stage is set for a ‘larger than life’ performance of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book at the Jersey Arts Centre.

UK theatre company Oddsocks is putting on the classic musical about a young boy’s search for identity after being raised by wolves.

Director Andy Barrow says it’s a beautiful story about finding your way through life while making unusual friends:

”You can relate to these things very easily even though it’s about animals. What’s great about Rudyard Kipling’s writing is his beautiful characters.’

JUNGLE BOOK 3

Mr Barrow added the colourful costumes and set designs will be sure to wow the audience:

”All the favourite characters are there – we’ve got Baloo and Mowgli. We’ve got a full-sized elephant, we’ve got monkeys – what you would expect from the original, it’s there.’

There are still tickets available for every night expect for Friday which is a sell-out.

