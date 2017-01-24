The Jungle Book Swings Into Jersey

The stage is set for a ‘larger than life’ performance of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book at the Jersey Arts Centre.

UK theatre company Oddsocks is putting on the classic musical about a young boy’s search for identity after being raised by wolves.

Director Andy Barrow says it’s a beautiful story about finding your way through life while making unusual friends:

”You can relate to these things very easily even though it’s about animals. What’s great about Rudyard Kipling’s writing is his beautiful characters.’

Mr Barrow added the colourful costumes and set designs will be sure to wow the audience:

”All the favourite characters are there – we’ve got Baloo and Mowgli. We’ve got a full-sized elephant, we’ve got monkeys – what you would expect from the original, it’s there.’

There are still tickets available for every night expect for Friday which is a sell-out.

