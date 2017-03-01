Thailand Murders: Death Sentences Upheld

An appeal court in Thailand has upheld the death sentences against two men convicted of the murder of Jersey man David Miller.

The 24-year-old former Victoria College pupil was killed in Koh Tao in 2014.

23-year-old Hannah Witheridge from Norfolk also died.

Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo from Burman, also known as Myanmar, were found guilty of murder following a controversial investigation.

The two men had appealed against their death sentences, claiming Police in Thailand mishandled evidence.

But today, both men have been told their appeal has been refused.

Their defence team can now appeal to the country’s Supreme Court.