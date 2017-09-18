Terror Threat Level Lowered
18th September 2017
The bucket bomb detonated on a tube at Parsons Green Station
Jersey’s terror threat level has been lowered from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’ in line with the UK following the Parsons Green tube bombing.
It still means another attack is ‘highly likely.’
Two men are in custody over Friday’s attack in London, in which 30 people were injured.
Travellers using Jersey ports are being asked to remain vigilant at all times, comply with security requirements and report any suspicious behaviour.
Ports of Jersey issued the following advice on its social media channels:
“We have been asked to remind customers that the ‘threat level’ at our ports remains ‘substantial’ (meaning that an attack is a strong possibility). We would therefore ask you to remain vigilante at all times, continue to comply with the requirements of the security agents who are following guidance lines as set down by the UK Department for Transport and report any suspicious behaviour immediately. The safety and security of our customers, staff and property remains our priority and every effort is being made to ensure your transit through our ports remains as enjoyable and as stress-free as possible.”
