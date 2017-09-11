Teens Create ‘Coming Out’ Leaflet

Young islanders have designed a leaflet for people their age dealing with gender issues.
The Jersey Youth Service has printed and published the youngsters’ work.
It was handed out for the first time at the weekend’s Channel Islands Pride celebrations.
Senior youth worker Mark Capern says he’s extremely proud of their efforts;
“There’s lots of information leaflets out there, but young people in Jersey wanted to create their own ‘Coming Out leaflet. It’s a chance to share that with parents and peers. They have designed a fantastic leaflet, and it gives young people a real voice.”
The new leaflet explains what the currently used LGBTQ term means. It also helps tackle the misconceptions around gender orientation issues.
Education Minister Deputy Rod Bryans has praised the work:
“Well done to the young people involved and the youth service team.”