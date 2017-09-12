Navigation
Teen Punched and Kicked at Skate Park
12th September 2017
A boy has broken his nose after he was punched and kicked whilst on the floor, police say.
The 14 year old got into a fight with another teenager at the Harbour skate park at around midday on Sunday.
Eight other youngsters then got involved.
The boy was taken to hospital after being pulled away from the brawl by a BMX rider.
The injured boy is around 5ft 4 with blonde hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black vans.
The other boy fighting with him is around five feet tall with olive skin and a chubby build. He was riding a custom made scooter with a silver bar and a gold “deck” with MFX written on the bottom.
It is thought that they are regulars at the skate park.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
