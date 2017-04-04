‘Team Jersey Success’ As Woman Is Saved

A woman is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in an incident at Grosnez.

At the time, Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service said the woman fell from “the highest point of the Grosnez cliffs”, before “making contact with a steep strip of grass” which slowed her descent. The 59 year old landed between boulders ‘the size of lorries’ and was pulled to safety just seconds before an enormous wave engulfed the hole she landed in on Saturday.

The Head of Operations at Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service, Martin Allix, has been paying tribute to the staff and volunteers who saved her describing one in particular as courageous:

‘I know members of the public will imagine fire fighters are expected to do this kind of job, and I completely agree. If the fire service arent going to help you, I dont know who is, but in this particular situation the actions of my firefighter was simply courageous‘.

He went on to praise the actions of all involved in the rescue mission, calling it a ‘team Jersey success’:

‘The coastguard and its liaison with the french helicopters. The bravery of the paramedic to go down – he’s not trained to go down a cliff, my firefighters are trained for cliff rescue.

The police who were the first people on the scene who had to try and make sense of an impossible situation and then guided us to the right area to actually send our rescuers down.

This really was a team Jersey success’.

The woman was in hospital in a stable condition on Monday.