Teachers Badly Hurt In Crash In French Alps

Two Jersey teachers are in a critical condition in hospital, after they were hit by a car while holidaying in France, De La Salle College has confirmed.

The pair were on a skiing trip in the French Alps for the half term when they were hit by the vehicle near a bus stop in La Clusaz in Haute-Savoie on Wednesday.

Their condition is described as critical but stable.

The school says it doesn’t how or why the crash happened, but it’s in discussions with the teachers’ families.

Their names have not been released.

Assistant head teacher Tim Silvester says ”the thoughts and prayers of the whole De La Salle community are with both members of staff and their families.”

”With God’s grace they will make a complete recovery and be back with us soon.”

You can read the full statement from De La Salle College below:

Meanwhile, National media are reporting the pair are a woman and man thought to be aged 25 and 30, and that local authorities are referring to the incident as a hit-and-run.

Commander Guy Lemenu of Annecy gendarmerie has told journalists:

“It appears the motorist hit the pair at very high speed and drove off leaving them for dead. We can tell this as there is debris from the car up to 30 metres from the bus stop.”

There are conflicting reports on whether the driver of the vehicle has been located.