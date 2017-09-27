Taxi Fare Changes To Remain

Changes to Jersey’s taxi fare system which were introduced in July are here to stay, after States Members voted against scrapping them.
Senator Sarah Ferguson asked the Assembly for an annulment.
She claimed some drivers have been losing money since the new tariffs were brought in:
“At the moment the Minister seems to feel that the correct conclusion to the negotiations has been reached. I can assure him that the taxi drivers are not at all happy.”
But the Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, told members he had no intention of going back on his plans:
“The primary focus has been to improve the level of service for customers – i.e, moving the industry from one that is driver-focused to one that is customer-friendly.”
29 politicians voted against repealing the changes while just 15 backed Senator Ferguson’s proposition.
The long-running row has previously seen some members of the Jersey Taxi Drivers’ Association go on strike and stage a protest in town.
President Mick Tostevin told Channel 103 drivers feel “trampled on” and that morale is low.
He hasn’t ruled out further industrial action, but suggests it’s unlikely to happen before an upcoming review of the new tariffs which he says the JTDA was promised 6 months into the new system.
“I don’t think the appetitie is there for that (action). We’ll probably just get on with our job as best we can. We’ll lick our wounds and decide where we go from here. We will live to fight another day.”