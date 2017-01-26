Tamba Owner Spots Jersey Live ‘Opportunity’

The owner of Tamba Park says he may be interested in organising a music event at the Trinity Showground.

It follows the news Jersey Live will not be returning to the island, with organisers set to “move forward on separate projects.”

Last year, around 20,000 people attended the two-day festival, as Disclosure, Madness, Richard Ashcroft and Sigma filled the headline slots.

Jonathan Ruff says the announcement has presented a gap in the market.

“It could be an opportunity,” he says.

“It’s a great shame: we’re trying to build tourism on the island so when events like this disappear, they help attracting people to the island.

“The news has only just broken, but I’ll sit down with the team and have a look.

“We have had ideas of doing some gigs up at Fort Regent, but the capacity is quite small up there, so with this coming up it, could be an opportunity.”

Mr Ruff is perhaps best known in the island for being the man behind Tamba Park, a popular amusement park in St Mary.

Recently, he has launched a gaming arcade and bar on the site of the old Liquid Nightclub at the Waterfront.

On the prospect of holding an event at the Trinity Showground, Mr Ruff says: “I’m not sure if I’d do something similar to Jersey Live, because they’ve done that and it’s obviously not worked, otherwise they would be bringing it back this year.

“I think the venue is good – it’s a big space, it’s got a big capacity of over 10,000 people.

“So you could do something, but maybe along the lines of a different act each night – just do it as one act, 10,000 people attending each evening.”

What do you think? Let us know on Facebook