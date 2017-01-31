Take That To Perform In Jersey

Take That are coming to Jersey.

The band will perform at Durrell’s Rainforest Ball on 16th September.

The event, which is raising money for orangutans in Sumatra, will take place at the Trinity Showground.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald’s visit has been arranged by islander Elaine Fairfax, who won a private Take That gig at a charity auction.

She paid more than £1 million to ensure the band would perform in Jersey.

Tickets will cost £500 each, with 55 tables of 10 up for grabs, on a first come first served basis.

To book your place in the audience, contact rainforestball@durrell.org