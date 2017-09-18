Take That In Trinity

A corner of Trinity was transformed into the Sumatran rainforest at the weekend, for a very special Take That concert.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald performed at a fundraiser in aid of Durrell’s work to save orangutans from extinction.

The band’s appearance was thanks to Elaine and Chris Fairfax, who had d bid more than a million pounds for a private gig in a Children in Need auction.

They donated the prize to Durrell for their Investec Rainforest Ball.

A sell-out crowd of around 500 people got to see the trio live.

Durrell’s CEO Dr Lesley Dicker says:

“The ball was an incredible event and the opportunity to raise much needed funds to protect these apes that so desperately need our help. I hope we were also able to educate guests about consumer choices and how they can make a big impact on the world we live in.”