Take That To Perform In Jersey Tonight

Chart topping band Take That will be performing in Jersey tonight.

The band will be singing some of their biggest hits at at the Trinity Showground this evening, as part of the annual fundraiser for Jersey Zoo.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are in the island after Elaine and Chris Fairfax won a private performance from the ‘boyband’ during an auction for Children in Need. She bid just over £1million to secure the performance.

The couple gifted their private concert to Jersey Zoo for this evening’s Rainforest Ball. Funds raised so far and any money raised tonight will help protect the orangutan population in Sumatra.

Among those going to the concert are Laura Casserty and Claire Assiter-Oliveria. Claire won their tickets in a raffle and has chosen to take her friend Laura who is working through her ‘bucket list’ after being diagnosed with cancer.

Laura’s fight has sparked fundraising efforts in Jersey and Ireland, where she is from.

Laura and Claire will be joining the other concert-goers tonight, but Claire says it will be extra special for her friend:

‘She’s a massive fan..unfortunately actually earlier this year she was meant to go and see Robbie Williams, but due to chemo she wasn’t able to go. But we’ve won this which is amazing.’

‘I know that she’s got her pains and things, but I don’t think there will be anything that will stop her from enjoying herself tonight’.