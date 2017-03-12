Swimmers Take Final Strokes In Swimarathon

Members of the Lions Club will take their turn in taking the splash for cash in the final day of the Swimarathon.

The five-day swimming event has seen a record numbers this year with around 4,000 people doing laps in 165 teams.

Thousands of pounds has already been raised for five charities – including Every Child our Future, Brook Jersey, Brig-y-Don and the Jersey Association for Youth and Friendship.

The event has raise more than £3.3 million for local good causes since 1972.

Organiser and Lions Club member Peter Tabb says the organisation has been heavily involved in the swimming extravagaza for years:

”The Lions are swimming this afternoon.

”We have the Lions ladies, Lions men, Lions children and Lions and grandchildren.”

You can still make a donation by visiting these websites:

https://www.lionsswimarathon.org/

https://www.justgiving.com/lionsswimarathon

Alternatively, Mr Tabb has invited people to come down for the last leg of the competition:

”Come to Les Quennevais and watch the teams today. The Lions will be delighted to take your support off you at the pool side.”

Mr Tabb will reveal how much money has been raised live on Channel 103 tomorrow morning – so make sure you’re tuning in.