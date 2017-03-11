Swimarathon Continues!

The 2017 Lions’ Club Swimarathon is continuing at Les Quennevais Sports’ Centre.

The annual fundraising event got underway on Wednesday and carries on until tomorrow with different teams taking turns swimming lengths of the pool.

The organisers say it could be a record breaker this year – with more teams than ever before signing up to take part.

The annual swimarathon raises money for local good causes. This year it is benefitting:

Brighter Futures

Every Child our Future

Brook Jersey

Brig-y-Don

Jersey Association for Youth & Friendship

For more information go to lionsswimarathon.org .