Suspicious Death In St Helier

The death of a middle-aged woman is being treated as suspicious.

Her body was discovered in a property in St Helier this morning.

A major incident room is being established at Police headquarters, and officers are already interviewing “key and significant witnesses”.

It’s after an ambulance was called to a property in Victoria Street at 10.49 this morning.

Crime Scene Investigators are now forensically examining the scene.

Police say a further update will be given later today.