Suspicious Death In St Helier
4th April 2017
The death of a middle-aged woman is being treated as suspicious.
Her body was discovered in a property in St Helier this morning.
A major incident room is being established at Police headquarters, and officers are already interviewing “key and significant witnesses”.
It’s after an ambulance was called to a property in Victoria Street at 10.49 this morning.
Crime Scene Investigators are now forensically examining the scene.
Police say a further update will be given later today.