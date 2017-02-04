Is legal Advice Accessible Enough?

The Jersey Legal Information Board is encouraging islanders to take part in a survey aimed at discovering what they do when they have issues or disputes.

Its hoped that the results will allow the board to “improve the ease with which people access legal information”.

All entrants will be entered into a draw to win £150 worth of Co-op vouchers.

Sue du Feu from JLIB said:

‘We’re really keen to hear what Islanders do when they have issues or disputes that are difficult to resolve. We’d like to understand what some of the legal issues are they’ve faced and where they have been or would consider going to get advice.

”Feedback such as this, allows us to improve the ease with which people access information from the various agencies set up to assist them. If as many people as possible could complete this survey, it’ll enable us to see what, if any, changes need to be made.”

More information can be found here.