Sure’s Operations To Be Based In GSY

Sure’s international operations are going to be headquartered in Guernsey.

The telecom firm’s work in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, the South Atlantic and Diego Garcia is all being brought together. Sure has been planning the merger for a while – and says former CEO Eddie Saints, who died earlier this month , was going to be taking on a new role as CEO of the whole group.

Ian Kelly has been given the role of Acting CEO instead.

The merger will bring Sure’s operations in the Falkland Islands, Ascension Island and St Helena into the same group as its local interests.

Sure says staff will be able to share knowledge, skills and expertise.