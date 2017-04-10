Support For Lifeboat Crew Growing

Pressure is growing on the RNLI after the entire crew of the St Helier Lifeboat resigned in protest at the dismissal of Coxswain Andy Hibbs.

Almost 1,500 people have now signed a petition calling for the crew to be reinstated.

It comes after hundreds of people attended a peaceful demonstration at the Albert Pier on Sunday.

An RNLI spokesperson says Mr Hibbs was asked to stand down due to “breaches” of the organisation’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

He denies the claims and says he was “bullied” by RNLI managers.

Mr Hibbs has reportedly launched an appeal against his dismissal.

Former St Helier Lifeboat crew member Paul Battrick MBE – who addressed the crowds at Sunday’s demonstration – wants to see the situation resolved as soon as possible.

“We’re an island surrounded by water,” he says.

“We need the St Helier Lifeboat crew, and this island deserves the best.

“We did have the best; we haven’t now; and we need to get the best back in place.”

Mr Battrick claims that charitable funds raised by RNLI supporters have been spent on changing locks at the St Helier Lifeboat station and putting up “a media person” in a local hotel.

He says the charity has behaved “inappropriately”.

An RNLI statement has described the situation as “incredibly complex”.

The charity says its decision to stand down Mr Hibbs “has not been made lightly”.

“We have worked closely with the volunteer for some time but have been unable to resolve a serious breakdown in the relationship between the individual and the charity.

“There have also been serious breaches of the RNLI’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

“Unfortunately this impacted on the RNLI’s ability to effectively deliver a safe and effective rescue service from St Helier.”