Supermarkets Prepare For Another Busy Period

Staff at Jersey’s supermarkets are still under pressure to keep up with demand as the festive period continues.

There were long queues last week as islanders got stocked up for Christmas and shops are facing a repeat before New Year’s Eve this weekend.

The Co-op’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Cox, said they have had to make sure they are organised and ready for the sales:

”We still continue to work hard with lots of planning and lots of preparation. We lose a couple of days for Christmas and New Year, so we need to make sure we are on top of our deliveries and our orders are placed on time.”

He added staff have been busy restocking the shelves:

”Make sure the recovery after Christmas that we get those essential products back into our stores at the right time, so we continue to work hard throughout the period as we prepare for another busy week.”

Meanwhile, the Co-op is to create 15-hundred new jobs next year in the UK.

The retailer has announced it plans to open 100 new stores across the country, investing 70 million pounds.