Supermarkets To Hold ‘Autism Hour’

Two Jersey Co-ops will dim their lights, turn off music and stop tannoy announcements to help islanders with autism or their shopping.
The Grand Marche stores in St Helier and St Peter will also lower the volume at the checkouts between 3-4pm next Monday.
Autism Jersey has helped organise ‘Autism Hour’, to emphasise the challenge that a noisy supermarket can be for people on the spectrum.
Paul Sullivan from the charity hopes more businesses will go on to do something similar.
“It can be a really frightening experience and if it’s frightening, people tend to avoid it. What we want is for people with autism to be able to share the same experiences that you and I have everyday, and they don’t have those opportunities.
“In the UK it’s easier because the bigger stores are open 24 hours a day and you can go when it’s quiet. In Jersey shopping hours can be restricted so it is important we try and meet the needs of people with autism.”
In an ‘Autism Hour’ businesses are asked to consider taking a few simple steps to make it easier for adults and children who are on the autistic spectrum
Mark Cox, Chief Operating Officer for the Co-op said:
“We didn’t hestitate to say yes to this trial when approached by Autism Jersey amd hope that it will help those families affected by autism and highlight the challenges they face on a daily basis.”