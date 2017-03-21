Super Yacht Signs Up To Jersey’s Ships’ Registry

The owner of the largest vessel to sign up to Jersey’s Ships’ Registry has nearly completed the registration process.

The ‘Ngoni’ super yacht – which is currently under construction in Holland – is 58 metres long and weighs 396 tonnes.

It’s the last boat to be created by late yacht designer Ed Dubois who had close connections with Jersey.

There are currently more than 1700 yachts registered on the full register and 700 on the local Small Ships Register.

More than 165 vessels have joined the registry since the States gave Ports of Jersey responsibility of the scheme in 2016.

Harbour Master, Captain Phil Buckley, says:

“Since assuming responsibility for administering the Jersey Ships’ Registry we are pleased to see not only a growth in business but in the reputation of this significant arm of Island business.

”We have plans to further promote the services we offer, not only among our local marine traders and yachtsmen but also to mariners worldwide.”