Sup Soup In The Square

5th December 2017
Hundreds of people will be queuing for a liquid lunch later.
The annual Soup Kitchen is being held in the Royal Square, raising money for the Shelter Trust for the Homeless.
Organisers expect to serve around 4,000 cups of soup throughout the day.
The fundraiser is in its 19th year, and once again the island’s restaurants, hotels and community groups have donated 40 different varieties of soup.

A volunteer serving soup at last year’s fundraiser.

There will also be music and carol singing from local school choirs.
Nearly £12,000 was raised last year.  Shelter Trust has put that money to use helping more than 400 people in the first nine months of 2017 alone.
Organiser Richard Robins says it is always a well-supported community event:
“It’s the opposite of a soup kitchen feeding the homeless, but the nice thing is all the money raised on the day goes to help the homeless.
“We’ve got 40 soups donated from all sorts of community organisations, but as well as that we’ve got all the top restaurants. We’ve got so many different soups with such a range of different flavours, and it’s hopefully going to be a great day.”
The suggested minimum donation for a cup of soup is £3, which will also get you some bread.
Order by number, and have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice in mind in case your favourite has gone.
The Soup Kitchen opens at 10.30, and closed at 2.30pm  – or when the pots run dry!
You can take a look at the full menu below:
1 Artichoke & coffee Bohemia  
2 Beans & pasta La Capannina
3 Beef & vegetables Mexican style  Greenhills Hotel
4 Butternut chilli      Jersey Hospice Care V
5 Caldo Verde (cabbage & chorizo)  Mayfair Catering
6 Carrot & ginger      Chateau La Chaire Hotel V
7 Celeriac & Apple Grand Jersey
8 Creamy shrimp, garlic, herb croutons Soy Seafood Bar
9 Cream of Vegetable Pontac House Hotel
10 Cream of white onion, mushroom & buttered Cajun chicken Merton Hotel
11 Cumin & sumac roasted cauliflower & white bean Hotel de France GF, NF, DF & V
12 Indian spice lentil Radisson Blu Hotel GF & DF
13 Leek & potato Hampshire Hotel GF & V
14 Lightly spiced oven roast butternut squash veloute Somerville Hotel
15 Local shellfish bisque Suma’s Restaurant
16 Minestrone The Inn Jersey
17 Morrocan chickpea & lentil Le Braye Cafe
18 Oxtail & barley Merchant House Brasserie
19 Parsnip & vanilla Atlantic Hotel / Ocean Restaurant
20 Pea & ham Green Island Restaurant GF & DF
21 Pulled chicken, coconut, Asian greens/spice Longueville Manor Hotel GF
22 Red pepper & carrot Jersey Pearl V
23 Red Thai chicken Mange Tout
24 Red Thai sweet potato  First Names Group V
25 Roasted carrot & cinnamon Pomme d’Or Hotel GF & V
26 Roasted cherry tomato Cheffins
27 Roasted parsnip, maple & thyme Ransom’s Café GF & Vegan
28 Roasted pumpkin, ginger, coconut and coriander Doran’s Bistro
29 Scotch broth St Columba’s Church V & Vegan
30 Spiced carrot & lentil The Women’s Institute GF & V
31 Spiced pumpkin & granola Ormer V
32 Spiced roast red pepper & lentil Government House GF & V
33 Spicy roasted pepper, tomato & chorizo Café Society
34 Spicy tomato & lentil Jersey College for Girls GF, V, LF & Vegan
35 Sweet potato & squash / jalapeno salsa L’Horizon Hotel GF & Vegan
36 Thai sweet potato & coconut Jersey Evening Post Vegan
37 Trinidadian corn & dumpling Shelter Trust V
38 Vegetable & barley States of Jersey Prison V
39 Watercress & potato La Place Hotel V
40 Winter root vegetable pearl barley broth Candlelight Restaurant
(DF = dairy free, GF = gluten free, LF = lactose free, NF = nut free, V = vegetarian)

