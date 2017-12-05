Sup Soup In The Square
5th December 2017
Hundreds of people will be queuing for a liquid lunch later.
The annual Soup Kitchen is being held in the Royal Square, raising money for the Shelter Trust for the Homeless.
Organisers expect to serve around 4,000 cups of soup throughout the day.
The fundraiser is in its 19th year, and once again the island’s restaurants, hotels and community groups have donated 40 different varieties of soup.
There will also be music and carol singing from local school choirs.
Nearly £12,000 was raised last year. Shelter Trust has put that money to use helping more than 400 people in the first nine months of 2017 alone.
Organiser Richard Robins says it is always a well-supported community event:
“It’s the opposite of a soup kitchen feeding the homeless, but the nice thing is all the money raised on the day goes to help the homeless.
“We’ve got 40 soups donated from all sorts of community organisations, but as well as that we’ve got all the top restaurants. We’ve got so many different soups with such a range of different flavours, and it’s hopefully going to be a great day.”
The suggested minimum donation for a cup of soup is £3, which will also get you some bread.
Order by number, and have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice in mind in case your favourite has gone.
The Soup Kitchen opens at 10.30, and closed at 2.30pm – or when the pots run dry!
You can take a look at the full menu below:
|1
|Artichoke & coffee
|Bohemia
|2
|Beans & pasta
|La Capannina
|3
|Beef & vegetables Mexican style
|Greenhills Hotel
|4
|Butternut chilli
|Jersey Hospice Care
|V
|5
|Caldo Verde (cabbage & chorizo)
|Mayfair Catering
|6
|Carrot & ginger
|Chateau La Chaire Hotel
|V
|7
|Celeriac & Apple
|Grand Jersey
|8
|Creamy shrimp, garlic, herb croutons
|Soy Seafood Bar
|9
|Cream of Vegetable
|Pontac House Hotel
|10
|Cream of white onion, mushroom & buttered Cajun chicken
|Merton Hotel
|11
|Cumin & sumac roasted cauliflower & white bean
|Hotel de France
|GF, NF, DF & V
|12
|Indian spice lentil
|Radisson Blu Hotel
|GF & DF
|13
|Leek & potato
|Hampshire Hotel
|GF & V
|14
|Lightly spiced oven roast butternut squash veloute
|Somerville Hotel
|15
|Local shellfish bisque
|Suma’s Restaurant
|16
|Minestrone
|The Inn Jersey
|17
|Morrocan chickpea & lentil
|Le Braye Cafe
|18
|Oxtail & barley
|Merchant House Brasserie
|19
|Parsnip & vanilla
|Atlantic Hotel / Ocean Restaurant
|20
|Pea & ham
|Green Island Restaurant
|GF & DF
|21
|Pulled chicken, coconut, Asian greens/spice
|Longueville Manor Hotel
|GF
|22
|Red pepper & carrot
|Jersey Pearl
|V
|23
|Red Thai chicken
|Mange Tout
|24
|Red Thai sweet potato
|First Names Group
|V
|25
|Roasted carrot & cinnamon
|Pomme d’Or Hotel
|GF & V
|26
|Roasted cherry tomato
|Cheffins
|27
|Roasted parsnip, maple & thyme
|Ransom’s Café
|GF & Vegan
|28
|Roasted pumpkin, ginger, coconut and coriander
|Doran’s Bistro
|29
|Scotch broth
|St Columba’s Church
|V & Vegan
|30
|Spiced carrot & lentil
|The Women’s Institute
|GF & V
|31
|Spiced pumpkin & granola
|Ormer
|V
|32
|Spiced roast red pepper & lentil
|Government House
|GF & V
|33
|Spicy roasted pepper, tomato & chorizo
|Café Society
|34
|Spicy tomato & lentil
|Jersey College for Girls
|GF, V, LF & Vegan
|35
|Sweet potato & squash / jalapeno salsa
|L’Horizon Hotel
|GF & Vegan
|36
|Thai sweet potato & coconut
|Jersey Evening Post
|Vegan
|37
|Trinidadian corn & dumpling
|Shelter Trust
|V
|38
|Vegetable & barley
|States of Jersey Prison
|V
|39
|Watercress & potato
|La Place Hotel
|V
|40
|Winter root vegetable pearl barley broth
|Candlelight Restaurant