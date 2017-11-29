Sunken Yacht Will Be Recovered

Sonar image of the sunken yacht. Credit: Ports of Jersey.
A salvage company will look to recover the yacht that sank in St Aubin’s Bay earlier this month, as soon as current weather conditions improve.
Around 2,000 litres of diesel are in the vessel, which the Ports of Jersey is monitoring on a daily basis.
A Ports of Jersey spokesperson says there are no reports of any of the fuel leaking – but they need sea conditions to be settled in order to complete what they’re calling a ‘complex and potentially hazardous operation’.