Students Learn Signs Of Grooming

Jersey secondary students will learn how to identify if they are being groomed by a sexual predator.

Police and youth workers are running interactive workshops in schools over the next two weeks as part of ”National Child Sexual Exploitation Day” – which is being held this Saturday.

The campaign aims at raising awareness about the dangers and consequences when adults have inappropriate relationships with young people.

The chairperson of charity Prison! Me! No Way!!!, Lesley Harrison, says there will be a focus on how paedophiles use the internet to target children:

”The internet is a marvelous tool, but we reinforce the message that not everyone on the internet is who they say they are.

”There are some more subtle ways that young people can be groomed, and it’s important that we discuss that with them, but also to highlight awareness for parents about the things they need to look out for.”

She adds parents, teachers and professionals all have a role in protecting children, and need to keep an eye out for changes in their behaviour:

”Things like change in physical appearance, they’ve got more money, they’re wearing new clothes, but they can’t explain where they got the money to pay for the new clothes.

”Or it could be the opposite, where it impacts their image in a negative way, and they lose or gain weight.”

Detective Inspector Mark Hayfey, from the Public Protection Unit, says reported incidents of this kind are low in Jersey, but people shouldn’t be complacent:

”Whilst reported incidents of CSE are low in Jersey, there is increasing evidence that young people are on occasion being exposed to CSE – we therefore need to avoid complacency. Because of that we want to play our part in the National CSE Awareness Day so people in Jersey know what it is, the signs to look out for and how they can help.”

An information stall will be set up in King Street on Saturday.