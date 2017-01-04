Students Invited To Discuss University Funding

Jersey students are invited to a public meeting to discuss the island’s higher education funding scheme.

It’s part of a Scrutiny Panel review, after ‘serious concerns’ that there isn’t enough financial support available for students hoping to go to university.

The Panel’s lead member, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, says the system needs to change – whether that means introducing student loans, or more grants:

“As part of our review, we will be looking at and addressing the issue of student loans as well as other methods to finance students going forward.

“The key to student financing, we feel, is the relationship between the Treasury Department and the rest.

“What was very important, of course, was that the Treasury Minister didn’t partake in the in-committee debate that we had in the States.

“It’s very important, we feel, to get on the public record what the Treasury is doing to assist in the matter of student financing.”

The meeting takes place at the St Pauls Centre, starting at 7 o’clock this evening.