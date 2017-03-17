Student Loans ‘Must Be Considered’

Pressure is growing on the government to introduce a student loan scheme, to help more islanders to attend university.

The Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel has been investigating whether there is enough financial support available for people hoping to further their studies.

It has found that Jersey has one of the lowest levels of investment in higher education in Europe.

The panel has also highlighted a governmental “environment of inaction” surrounding tertiary education, and concluded that a student loan programme “must be considered”.

Deputy Jeremy Maçon, the panel’s lead member, claims that the issue of student funding has been “neglected by the States Assembly for almost two decades.”

“It’s simply not good enough,” he says.

“We saw that year upon year, the number of students from Jersey going to university has been falling, whilst the costs have been increasing.

“We found that simply not enough effort has been made by the States.”

The panel’s findings include:

Jersey students and their families are, in many cases, unable to meet the costs of attending university.

The Minister for Education (Deputy Rod Bryans) and the Minister for Treasury and Resources (Senator Alan Maclean) have placed the responsibility for resolving the problems of student finance at each other’s door.

The maximum grant provided by the Minister for Education to Jersey students (£1,500) is insufficient to cover either the university fees or the maintenance costs.

Jersey spends less, as a percentage of GDP, than listed OECD countries on Tertiary Education.

The report has recommended that an “on-line calculator, that allows families to understand their entitlement” is introduced.

It has also called for Higher Child Allowance to be “phased out” from standard and marginal rate taxpayers, and the money redirected to students “once a suitable solution is found.”

The Education Minister is expected to respond to the panel’s report on Monday.

A spokesperson says: “The Education Department did not have advance notice of the publication date for this report and Deputy Bryans had already committed to attending a conference in the UK on mental health issues in young people, which is an important issue for us.”