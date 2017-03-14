States To Welcome New Lieutenant Governor

Jersey’s new Lieutenant Governor will be formally welcomed by the States in a special sitting this morning.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton described his appointment as a “significant honour and privilege” as he was sworn into the Royal Court on Monday.

Today, the Bailiff, William Bailhache, and the Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, Constable Len Norman, will welcome Sir Stephen to the island’s political assembly .

Traditionally, the Lieutenant Governor only speaks in the States Chamber on two occasions: his first sitting, and his last one, five years later.

The special sitting begins at 09:30, and is followed by a day of political debate.